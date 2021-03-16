Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW provides air-to-air refueling power

    ESTONIA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident over Estonia, March 16, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident is a joint training exercise to ensure Airmen and aircrew are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations by utilizing elements of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW provides air-to-air refueling power, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

