100th ARW provides air-to-air refueling power

A German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident over Estonia, March 16, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident is a joint training exercise to ensure Airmen and aircrew are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations by utilizing elements of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

