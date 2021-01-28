FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Brad Vass, director of public health, Evans Army Community Hospital, explains features of the Fort Carson COVID-19 vaccination site during a tour of the facility at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo by Scott Prater)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6558342
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-ON894-001
|Resolution:
|3329x2220
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carson opens vaccine site at SEC [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Carson opens vaccine site at SEC
LEAVE A COMMENT