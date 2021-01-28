Carson opens vaccine site at SEC

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Brad Vass, director of public health, Evans Army Community Hospital, explains features of the Fort Carson COVID-19 vaccination site during a tour of the facility at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo by Scott Prater)

