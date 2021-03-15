Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lima Company Log Drills [Image 11 of 11]

    Lima Company Log Drills

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Katey R. Hogan with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 15, 2021. Drill instructors motivated the recruits to push themselves to get the most out of their workout. Rct. Hogan is from Sacramento, California, she was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6558287
    VIRIN: 210315-M-OQ594-1071
    Resolution: 2680x4020
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Log Drills [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills
    Lima Company Log Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT