Lima Company Log Drills

Rct. Katey R. Hogan with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 15, 2021. Drill instructors motivated the recruits to push themselves to get the most out of their workout. Rct. Hogan is from Sacramento, California, she was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

