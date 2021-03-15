Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruits on the March [Image 1 of 5]

    Recruits on the March

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A recruit division marches in formation at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 10:53
    Photo ID: 6558094
    VIRIN: 210315-N-PL946-1004
    Resolution: 5861x3801
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits on the March [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

