A recruit division marches in formation at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 10:53
|Photo ID:
|6558094
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-PL946-1004
|Resolution:
|5861x3801
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruits on the March [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT