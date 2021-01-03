BOSTON -- Medical professionals from the Massachusetts National Guard administer COVID vaccines to members of the community at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, March 1, 2021.
(Massachusetts National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 10:40
|Photo ID:
|6558081
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-JK179-479
|Resolution:
|8688x5792
|Size:
|28.67 MB
|Location:
|EAST BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Massachusetts National Guard administers vaccines in East Boston [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service with a Smile – Massachusetts National Guard’s Kilo Team distributes COVID vaccines
LEAVE A COMMENT