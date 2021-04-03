Laboratory technician graduates from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

Pfc. Elizabeth Mantlo, medical laboratory technician, graduates from advanced individual training on March 4 at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, La.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6558074
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-GR633-1003
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
