    Laboratory technician graduates from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Pfc. Elizabeth Mantlo, medical laboratory technician, graduates from advanced individual training on March 4 at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, La.

