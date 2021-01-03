Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAST BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    BOSTON -- Members of the Massachusetts National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) team decontaminate the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center while vaccines are being distributed to community members, March 1, 2021.
    (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Massachusetts National Guard administers vaccines in East Boston [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    decontaminate
    CBRN
    National Guard

