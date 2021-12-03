U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a resupply during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

