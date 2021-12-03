Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Castaway 21.1 [Image 11 of 11]

    Castaway 21.1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a resupply during Castaway 21.1 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2021. The exercise demonstrated the Marine Corps’ ability to integrate with the joint force to seize and defend key maritime terrain, provide low-signature sustainment, and execute long-range precision fires in support of naval operations from an expeditionary advanced base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 07:28
    Photo ID: 6557723
    VIRIN: 210312-M-CG913-0088
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Castaway 21.1 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

