210315-N-VD554-0046 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Darlan Davis, from Detroit, repeats calls to the hose team during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 06:05
|Photo ID:
|6557666
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-VD554-0046
|Resolution:
|5593x3729
|Size:
|687.72 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Damage Control Training Evolution aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT