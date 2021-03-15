Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Training Evolution aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 2 of 4]

    Damage Control Training Evolution aboard Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210315-N-VD554-0053 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ameir Baksh, from Bronx, N.Y., mans a fire hose during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Training Evolution aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    class alpha fire
    DC
    Pacific Fleet
    navy firefighting
    Indo-Pacific

