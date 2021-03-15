Damage Control Training Evolution aboard Rafael Peralta

210315-N-VD554-0021 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) – Hull Technician 2nd Class Evan Robertson, from Manchester, Conn., stands as a boundary man during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

