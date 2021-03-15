INDIAN OCEAN (March 15, 2021) – U.S. Sailors direct the pilot of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 15, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

