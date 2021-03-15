INDIAN OCEAN (March 15, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, delivers supplies from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea March 15, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 03:20
|Photo ID:
|6557638
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-DK867-1011
|Resolution:
|4284x3060
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 20 of 20], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
