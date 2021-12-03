Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronald Reagan Meritorious Advancement Ceremony [Image 32 of 32]

    Ronald Reagan Meritorious Advancement Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210312-N-RF825-1073 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 12, 2021) Ensign Forrest Jones speaks during a meritorious promotion ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Ronald Reagan Meritorious Advancement Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

