210312-N-RF825-1057 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 12, 2021) Capt. Fred Goldhammer (left), commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), presents Culinary Specialist 3rd Class David Abrego with a promotion certificate during a meritorious promotion ceremony in the forecastle. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 02:08 Photo ID: 6557576 VIRIN: 210312-N-RF825-1057 Resolution: 5206x3448 Size: 1.74 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ronald Reagan Meritorious Advancement Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.