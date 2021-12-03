Ronald Reagan Meritorious Advancement Ceremony

210312-N-RF825-1057 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 12, 2021) Capt. Fred Goldhammer (left), commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), presents Culinary Specialist 3rd Class David Abrego with a promotion certificate during a meritorious promotion ceremony in the forecastle. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)
