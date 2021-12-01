374th AW commander receives COVID-19 vaccine

Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 12, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Since authorization, the Department of Defense has worked hand in hand with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Center for Disease Control (CDC), to allocate initial vaccine doses to jurisdictions based on the DoD distribution plan released Dec. 9.

