Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    374th AW commander receives COVID-19 vaccine

    374th AW commander receives COVID-19 vaccine

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 12, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Since authorization, the Department of Defense has worked hand in hand with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Center for Disease Control (CDC), to allocate initial vaccine doses to jurisdictions based on the DoD distribution plan released Dec. 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 01:43
    Photo ID: 6557574
    VIRIN: 210112-F-QX174-1003
    Resolution: 6100x4291
    Size: 734.68 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th AW commander receives COVID-19 vaccine, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    vaccine
    Yokota AB
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT