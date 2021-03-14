Live-Fire aboard Rafael Peralta

210314-N-VD554-0430 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) – Ens. Roger Poole , from San Diego, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), observes as Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Benfold (DDG 65), furthest, and USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), nearest, sail with Rafael Peralta. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

