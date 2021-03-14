210314-N-VD554-0392 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ramsey Isla , from San Ramon, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), fires a M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
This work, Live-Fire aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
