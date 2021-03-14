Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live-Fire Exercise aboard Rafael Peralta

    Live-Fire Exercise aboard Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210314-N-VD554-0048 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) during a live-fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 23:50
    Photo ID: 6557499
    VIRIN: 210314-N-VD554-0048
    Resolution: 5534x3953
    Size: 707.38 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, Live-Fire Exercise aboard Rafael Peralta, by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    guns
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    surface warfare
    weapons
    Indo-Pacific

