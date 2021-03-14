Live-Fire Exercise aboard Rafael Peralta

210314-N-VD554-0048 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) during a live-fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|03.14.2021
|03.15.2021 23:50
|6557499
|210314-N-VD554-0048
|5534x3953
|707.38 KB
|AT SEA
|2
|0
