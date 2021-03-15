Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Sailor Reenlists on White Beach [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO Sailor Reenlists on White Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    210315-N-GG858-1024 OKINAWA, Japan (March 15, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher Helmer, from Modesto, Calif., assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), recites the oath of enlistment with Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa during a reenlistment ceremony on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, March 15. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 19:25
    Photo ID: 6557225
    VIRIN: 210315-N-GG858-1024
    Resolution: 7466x4976
    Size: 25.2 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: MODESTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Sailor Reenlists on White Beach [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO Sailor Reenlists on White Beach
    CFAO Sailor Reenlists on White Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    enlistment
    reenlistment
    Navy
    Sailor
    oath

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT