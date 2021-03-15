210315-N-GG858-1024 OKINAWA, Japan (March 15, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher Helmer, from Modesto, Calif., assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), recites the oath of enlistment with Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa during a reenlistment ceremony on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, March 15. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 19:25 Photo ID: 6557225 VIRIN: 210315-N-GG858-1024 Resolution: 7466x4976 Size: 25.2 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: MODESTO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Sailor Reenlists on White Beach [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.