    Women's History Month - 1st Female Fighter Pilot [Image 2 of 2]

    Women's History Month - 1st Female Fighter Pilot

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Former Team Kingsley Airman, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carol Kohtz joined the Kingsley family in 2016, becoming our base’s first female F-15 Eagle pilot as well as our first female Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs office)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 17:50
    Air National Guard
    Female
    Fighter Pilot
    Women's History Month
    Team Kingsley

