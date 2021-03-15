Former Team Kingsley Airman, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carol Kohtz joined the Kingsley family in 2016, becoming our base’s first female F-15 Eagle pilot as well as our first female Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 17:50 Photo ID: 6557112 VIRIN: 210315-Z-F3914-1001 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 758.55 KB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month - 1st Female Fighter Pilot [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.