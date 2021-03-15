Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    India Company Rifle Issue [Image 6 of 6]

    India Company Rifle Issue

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Curt Norfleet, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his M16A4 rifle during a rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 15, 2021. Regardless of their military occupation specialty, recruits will be training to be a rifleman first and foremost. Rct. Norfleet is from Barstow, CA and was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 17:47
    Photo ID: 6557100
    VIRIN: 210315-M-VX661-835
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Rifle Issue [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company Rifle Issue
    India Company Rifle Issue
    India Company Rifle Issue
    India Company Rifle Issue
    India Company Rifle Issue
    India Company Rifle Issue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT