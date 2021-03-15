Cpl. Jared Eckermann, an Armorer with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, supervises a rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 15, 2021. Regardless of their military occupation specialty, recruits will be training to be a rifleman first and foremost. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 17:47
|Photo ID:
|6557099
|VIRIN:
|210315-M-VX661-815
|Resolution:
|6050x4033
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Rifle Issue [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
