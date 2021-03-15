Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Rifle Issue [Image 5 of 6]

    India Company Rifle Issue

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Cpl. Jared Eckermann, an Armorer with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, supervises a rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 15, 2021. Regardless of their military occupation specialty, recruits will be training to be a rifleman first and foremost. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty)

