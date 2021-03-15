India Company Rifle Issue

Rct. Samuel Brocks, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his M16A4 rifle during a rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 15, 2021. Regardless of their military occupation specialty, recruits will be training to be a rifleman first and foremost. Rct. Brocks is from Bellingham, Washington and was recruited out of RS Seattle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty)

