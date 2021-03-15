Lt. Tara Pray (far left) and the Key Largo's crew poses for a photo at the Fisherman's Memorial in downtown Gloucester. The local landmark pays homage to the lives lost at sea and is a reminder of why we continue to serve. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- LT Tara Pray
