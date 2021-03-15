Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Patrick Ferraris 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Lt. Tara Pray (far left) and the Key Largo's crew poses for a photo at the Fisherman's Memorial in downtown Gloucester. The local landmark pays homage to the lives lost at sea and is a reminder of why we continue to serve. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Voices, Our Coast Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Ferraris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard
    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- LT Tara Pray

    Coast Guard
    Women’s History Month
    Stronger Together
    Tara Pray
    CGC KEY LARGO

