Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard [Image 1 of 2]

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Patrick Ferraris 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Lt. Tara Pray stands in front of USCGC KEY LARGO homeported in historic Gloucester, MA. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 13:11
    Photo ID: 6556060
    VIRIN: 210315-A-JQ448-001
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 217.73 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Voices, Our Coast Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Ferraris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard
    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- LT Tara Pray

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Women’s History Month
    Stronger Together
    Tara Pray
    CGC KEY LARGO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT