Medical maintenance training

Pfc. Danielle Fincannon, right, a Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, receives training on a portable digital radiography system from biomedical equipment technicians from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency on Feb. 9 at the Army Prepositioned Stocks site in Dulmen, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Hyun Kim)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6555917
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-BL065-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|288.3 KB
|Location:
|DULMEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
