Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical maintenance training

    Medical maintenance training

    DULMEN, GERMANY

    02.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Pfc. Danielle Fincannon, right, a Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, receives training on a portable digital radiography system from biomedical equipment technicians from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency on Feb. 9 at the Army Prepositioned Stocks site in Dulmen, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Hyun Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 11:27
    Photo ID: 6555917
    VIRIN: 210209-A-BL065-1001
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 288.3 KB
    Location: DULMEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical maintenance training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Training, continuing education ensures Army medical devices ready to go

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical logistics
    medical maintenance
    USAMMC-E
    USAMMA
    APS-2
    AMLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT