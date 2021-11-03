Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF’s first F-15EX arrives at Eglin [Image 9 of 10]

    AF’s first F-15EX arrives at Eglin

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Richard Turner, 40th Flight Test Squadron commander, greets, Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, after piloting the F-15EX, the Air Force’s newest fighter aircraft, to its new home at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida March 11. The aircraft will be the first Air Force aircraft to be tested and fielded from beginning to end through combined developmental and operational tests. The 40th FLTS and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron personnel are responsible for testing the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 09:48
    Photo ID: 6555796
    VIRIN: 210311-F-GY014-0104
    Resolution: 3000x2049
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF’s first F-15EX arrives at Eglin [Image 10 of 10], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airforce
    eglin
    ex
    test
    f15ex

