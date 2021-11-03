Staff Sgt. Hanna Brown, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, Dover Air Force Base Delaware, celebrates Women’s History Month by participating in as many of the base’s events as possible. Brown grew up in a household with three brothers and embraces the challenges faced by working in a male dominated career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 07:21 Photo ID: 6555656 VIRIN: 210311-F-DA916-2037 Resolution: 1800x2700 Size: 363.21 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB Women's History Month Profiles [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.