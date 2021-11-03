Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Women's History Month Profiles [Image 3 of 4]

    Dover AFB Women's History Month Profiles

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Hanna Brown, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, Dover Air Force Base Delaware, celebrates Women’s History Month by participating in as many of the base’s events as possible. Brown grew up in a household with three brothers and embraces the challenges faced by working in a male dominated career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 07:21
    Photo ID: 6555655
    VIRIN: 210311-F-DA916-2003
    Resolution: 1800x2700
    Size: 424.69 KB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    This work, Dover AFB Women's History Month Profiles [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

