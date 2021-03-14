Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Surgeon Conducts COVID-19 Testing Mid-Air During SECDEF Trip [Image 2 of 2]

    Flight Surgeon Conducts COVID-19 Testing Mid-Air During SECDEF Trip

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    The director of the Pentagon Flight Medicine Clinic, Dr. John S. Baxter, conducts COVID-19 testing mid-air, as Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and staff travel from Hawaii to Japan, March 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 07:08
    Photo ID: 6555652
    VIRIN: 210314-D-BN624-0159
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Surgeon Conducts COVID-19 Testing Mid-Air During SECDEF Trip [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Surgeon Conducts COVID-19 Testing Mid-Air During SECDEF Trip
    Flight Surgeon Conducts COVID-19 Testing Mid-Air During SECDEF Trip

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    SECDEFAustin
    John Baxter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT