Fire Controlman 2nd Class Chandler Lane, from Kingsport, Tenn., simulates firing a .50-caliber machine gun at a simulated enemy vessel during a training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 03:52 Photo ID: 6555491 VIRIN: 210313-N-HI376-1098 Resolution: 2938x4236 Size: 968.39 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: KINGSPORT, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Surface Warfare Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.