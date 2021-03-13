USS John S. McCain Conducts Surface Warfare Training

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Chandler Lane, from Kingsport, Tenn., simulates firing a .50-caliber machine gun at a simulated enemy vessel during a training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
