USS John S. McCain Conducts Surface Warfare Training

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Joshua Ticer, from Jacksonville, Fla., simulates firing a .50-caliber machine gun at a simulated enemy vessel while Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Carter Musgrave, from Zanesville, Ohio, communicates with the ship’s bridge via radio during a training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

