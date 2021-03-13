Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Joshua Ticer, from Jacksonville, Fla., simulates firing a .50-caliber machine gun at a simulated enemy vessel while Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Carter Musgrave, from Zanesville, Ohio, communicates with the ship’s bridge via radio during a training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 03:52
|Photo ID:
|6555490
|VIRIN:
|210313-N-HI376-1081
|Resolution:
|4050x2692
|Size:
|931.9 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ZANESVILLE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Surface Warfare Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT