USS John S. McCain Conducts Surface Warfare Training

Lt. Cmdr. John Redford, a warfare tactics instructor assigned to the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, speaks with Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Tristan Netemeyer as he stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 03.13.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA