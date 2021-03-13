Arizona Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Nora Mena, 162nd Medical Group, aerospace medical technician, fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccination to be administered to a patient by a member of the Mohave County Department of Health in Littlefield, Ariz., March 13, 2021. The AZNG continues to work with state, county and city entities to facilitate the administering of vaccinations throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 14:23 Photo ID: 6555211 VIRIN: 210313-Z-CC902-036 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 8.55 MB Location: LITTLEFIELD, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG partners with Mohave County Department of Health to provide vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.