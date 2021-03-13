Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG partners with Mohave County Department of Health to provide vaccinations

    LITTLEFIELD, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Nora Mena, 162nd Medical Group, aerospace medical technician, fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccination to be administered to a patient by a member of the Mohave County Department of Health in Littlefield, Ariz., March 13, 2021. The AZNG continues to work with state, county and city entities to facilitate the administering of vaccinations throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    Littlefield
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    Mohave County

