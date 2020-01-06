Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    19th Special Forces Group Sniper Course

    19th Special Forces Group Sniper Course

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army National Guard Special Forces Soldiers, assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), instruct sniper students on a nighttime live-fire exercise on June 1, 2020, Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The event consisted of M110 and M2010 weapons systems utilizing thermal and infrared optics. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Course Cadre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 15:25
    Photo ID: 6555193
    VIRIN: 200601-Z-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 712x583
    Size: 91.41 KB
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Special Forces Group Sniper Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sniper
    Green Berets
    SOCOM
    USASOC
    Special Forces
    National Guard
    Camp Williams
    19th Group
    SFAUC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT