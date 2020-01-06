19th Special Forces Group Sniper Course

U.S. Army National Guard Special Forces Soldiers, assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), instruct sniper students on a nighttime live-fire exercise on June 1, 2020, Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The event consisted of M110 and M2010 weapons systems utilizing thermal and infrared optics. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Course Cadre)

Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US