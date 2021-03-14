Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING best warrior competition 2021 [Image 5 of 6]

    VING best warrior competition 2021

    KINGSHILL, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Leona Hendrickson 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Nibbs, 73rd Army Band, reports to the president of the board during the Best Warrior Competition at Joint Force Headquarters, March 14, 2021.

    The VING BWC is a culminating test where the competing NCOs and soldiers spend five days competing in various challenges, including firing weapons, land navigation, the Army Physical Fitness Test, and other various events. These challenges will test each competitor's knowledge, technical and tactical skills, physical endurance, mental toughness, and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leona Hendrickson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING best warrior competition 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VING
    VirginIslandsNationalGuard
    BestWarriorCompetition2021
    BWC2021

