Staff Sgt. Dondre Dubois, 23rd Civil Support Team, reports to the president of the board during the Best Warrior Competition at Joint Force Headquarters, March 14, 2021.
The VING BWC is a culminating test where the competing NCOs and soldiers spend five days competing in various challenges, including firing weapons, land navigation, the Army Physical Fitness Test, and other various events. These challenges will test each competitor's knowledge, technical and tactical skills, physical endurance, mental toughness, and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leona Hendrickson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 15:57
|Photo ID:
|6555190
|VIRIN:
|210314-Z-OD934-170
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.78 MB
|Location:
|KINGSHILL, VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VING best warrior competition 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
