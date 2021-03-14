Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM Firefighter of the Year

    IMCOM Firefighter of the Year

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Brayton Daniel 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Nicholas Mazyck, Driver Operator Firefighter at the 664th Ordnance Fire Department, was named 2021's Installation Management Command Firefighter of the Year recently at Fort Hood, TX. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Brayton Daniel)

    IMCOM Firefighter of the Year

