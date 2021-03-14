Sgt. Nicholas Mazyck, Driver Operator Firefighter at the 664th Ordnance Fire Department, was named 2021's Installation Management Command Firefighter of the Year recently at Fort Hood, TX. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6555177
|VIRIN:
|210314-A-MB740-920
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|WESTMINSTER, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM Firefighter of the Year, by PV2 Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
