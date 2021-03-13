U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Lauren Otero, with the New Jersey Air National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters-Air, stands for a portrait holding a painting of a PT-1 training aircraft on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 13, 2021. Otero said, "Women's History Month shows what greatness can be accomplished when all people are treated equally and with dignity." (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

