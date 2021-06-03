USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) An H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), airlifts supplies to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a vertical replenishment March 6, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

