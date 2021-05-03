PACIFIC OCEAN (March 5, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Patrick Glynn, from Columbia, Miss., reads scripture during a service aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) March 5, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 06:54
|Photo ID:
|6555107
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-HI500-1053
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|COLUMBIA, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT