    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, transits alongside the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) during a replenishment-at-sea March 3, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 06:31
    Photo ID: 6555095
    VIRIN: 210303-N-HI500-1032
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS John Ericsson
    USS Bunker Hill
    CG 52
    Military Sealift Command
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

