A 25v Combat Documentation and Production Specialist (COMCAM) with the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) films a CH-47 Chinook taking off a drop zone (DZ) near Camp Williams Utah during an airborne exercise November 19th, 2016. US Army National Guard Photo by Sgt Jake Cox.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6554836
|VIRIN:
|161119-A-KH388-831
|Resolution:
|3960x2640
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Camera in action, by SGT Jake Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
