Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combat Camera in action

    Combat Camera in action

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Jake Cox 

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A 25v Combat Documentation and Production Specialist (COMCAM) with the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) films a CH-47 Chinook taking off a drop zone (DZ) near Camp Williams Utah during an airborne exercise November 19th, 2016. US Army National Guard Photo by Sgt Jake Cox.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2016
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 15:05
    Photo ID: 6554836
    VIRIN: 161119-A-KH388-831
    Resolution: 3960x2640
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera in action, by SGT Jake Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jumping
    soldiers
    special forces
    airborne
    national guard
    maroon beret

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT