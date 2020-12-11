19th Special Forces Group conducts annual SFAUC training

U.S. Army National Guard Special Forces Soldiers, assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), clear a mock village during a training exercise for a Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) course near Camp Williams, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020. SFAUC is scheduled yearly for the Green Berets to help them maintain proficiency and lethality for future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jake Cox)

