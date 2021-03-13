Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary Austin Travels to Hawaii [Image 4 of 4]

    Secretary Austin Travels to Hawaii

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    The E-4B aircraft for Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s trip to Hawaii, Japan, South Korea and India, is seen before departure, Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 13, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 11:01
    Photo ID: 6554768
    VIRIN: 210313-D-BN624-0010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Travels to Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin Travels to Hawaii
    Secretary Austin Travels to Hawaii
    Secretary Austin Travels to Hawaii
    Secretary Austin Travels to Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lloyd Austin
    E-4B
    SECDEFAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT