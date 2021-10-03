VP-46 Maintenance crew performs daily repairs

210310-N-KT659-1172 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 10, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Tyler Joppa, assigned to the Grey Knights of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, replaces a tire on a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, March 10, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

