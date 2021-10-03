Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-46 Maintenance crew performs daily repairs [Image 1 of 4]

    ITALY

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Dalton 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210310-N-KT659-1089 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 10, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Stephen Hart (front) and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Christian Urueta, assigned to the Grey Knights of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, replace a server on a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, March 10, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 06:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 Maintenance crew performs daily repairs [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Zachary Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    P-8
    Grey Knights
    CNE C6F
    CTG 67

