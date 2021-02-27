The 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, Steel Warriors, prepares to conduct a full tactical movement rehearsal loading High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems onto a C-17 at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6554661
|VIRIN:
|210227-A-LX415-400
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Loading [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT