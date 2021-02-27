Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Loading [Image 2 of 2]

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Loading

    KUWAIT

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    The 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, Steel Warriors, prepares to conduct a full tactical movement rehearsal loading High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems onto a C-17 at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 02:11
    Photo ID: 6554661
    VIRIN: 210227-A-LX415-400
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Loading [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Loading
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Loading

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS:High Mobility Artillery Rocket System:Field Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT