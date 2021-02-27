Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Loading

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Loading

    KUWAIT

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    The 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, Steel Warriors team up with the 816th EAS (Expeditionary Airlift Squadron) to conduct a full tactical movement rehearsal loading High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

    by CPT Patrick Montandon

